Local Leaders Come to Consensus on Metrolink Security

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Local leaders met behind closed doors to talk about Metrolink security after two deadly shootings in recent weeks.

Emerging from the 90 minute meeting, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, St. Louis Mayor-Elect Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger say they’ve agreed the light rail line needs more police and turnstiles.

“I think turnstiles are a must and I think we need to move towards a closed system. Once again, we’re going to need the input from Metro in order to make this plan successful,” Stenger says.

The three had no dollar projections on what turnstiles and more police will cost, but they say in this draft agreement, that’s what the system needs to move toward and fast.

“I personally think turnstiles are very important to the safety of the system, and that’s not to take anything away from the design of the system from 20 years ago. 20 years ago the open system worked and was thought to have worked but I think today we need to reevaluate that,” Krewson says.

Kern says everyone agrees the trains need more police.

“What people are going to see, what passengers are going to see is more uniformed, sworn officers either on the platforms or on the trains where they certainly will be in eyesight and will be accessible to passengers,” he says.

