Lou Brock Diagnosed With Bone Cancer, Cancels Public Appearance

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)– The St. Louis Cardinals announced that Lou Brock has cancelled his April 25th Budweiser Bash appearance at Busch Stadium as he is currently undergoing treatment for Multiple Myeloma. The Hall of Famer was recently diagnosed with the bone cancer and has been undergoing treatment in St. Louis.
Multiple Myeloma is a blood cancer similar to lymphoma and leukemia, according to Web MD. Though it can’t usually be cured, there are treatments that slow down its spread, states the health website.
“I am disappointed that I won’t be able to make the event,” Brock said. “Jackie and I appreciate the prayers and support we have received from our many friends and fans in the Cardinals community. We count ourselves blessed that I am receiving the best possible medical treatment and we look forward to seeing many more Cardinals World Series Championships in the future.”
In 2015, Brock, had his left leg amputated below the knee, and was said to be at full strength about five months after the procedure.
The amputation was due to an infection caused by complications from diabetes. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes 15 years ago.
He threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2016 home opener, six months after the procedure.