Man Charged in 7-Eleven Shooting

April 13, 2017 7:16 AM
Filed Under: 711, arrest, charged, Moline Acres, shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Moline Acres man faces four charges for murdering someone in a 7-Eleven parking lot last month.

Police say 23-year-old Theron Morton shot the unarmed person and ran away. He later turned himself in with an attorney after his photo was circulated in the media. Morton faces second degree murder, armed criminal action, failure to report a shooting and more charges. He’s being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE Crime Update: Several Shootings in 24 Hours

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia