Man Charged in 7-Eleven Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Moline Acres man faces four charges for murdering someone in a 7-Eleven parking lot last month.
Police say 23-year-old Theron Morton shot the unarmed person and ran away. He later turned himself in with an attorney after his photo was circulated in the media. Morton faces second degree murder, armed criminal action, failure to report a shooting and more charges. He’s being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.
