Maryland Heights Pushes for Lake District Development

April 13, 2017 7:00 AM
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. (KMOX) – Maryland Heights is pressing on to develop a two-thousand acre plot of land known as the Lake District.

Wayne Oldroyd, the city’s community development director, says the Stakeholder Advisory Committee formed when bids from contractors didn’t match the city’s long-held vision.

“The basic idea was in place, and pretty much everybody in that room understood where we’re coming from. We work with them more individually, but everyone’s aware of the development potential for this area,” he says.

The stakeholder committee brings people from planning commissions, transportation districts, school districts and others to try hammering out a definitive way forward. It meets again next month.

“We see it as a regional economic engine if not outside the region, and we have a location and the vacant land. It’s the largest piece of vacant land that’s open for development in the region and in St. Louis County,” Oldroy says.

