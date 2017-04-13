MO Senate Advances New St. Louis Zoo Tax Rules

April 13, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Gina Walsh, St. Louis Zoo, State Senate, tax

JEFFERSON CITY (AP/KMOX) — The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a bill creating new rules for sales tax increases to fund the St. Louis Zoo.

The Senate gave first approval in voice vote — it needs one more vote before it goes to the House. State Sen. Gina Walsh (D-Bellefontaine Neighbors) said the bill will allow the zoo to raise money to remain a largely free attraction.

The bill allows ballot initiatives to be brought in St. Louis and surrounding counties to raise taxes by up to an eighth of a percent to fund the zoo.

It also caps the total tax at 1 percent for the counties and 2 percent in the city. The bill allows the zoo to charge admission to those outside St. Louis City and County for newly-built facilities.

