Shooting Victim Was Grandson of Retired U. City School Superintendent

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KMOX)- The teenager who was shot to death in a drive-by attack Wednesday, was the grandson of former University City School Superintendent Dr. Joylynn Pruitt.

In a release, the school district says 17-year-old Taylor Simpson was a junior at the Lieberman Learning Center and had previously attended University City High School.

Simpson was one of three people wounded when someone in a passing car opened fire on them in the 8300 block of Braddock Drive at about 10:30 Wednesday morning. The other victims suffered minor wounds.Witnesses say two people were in the dark sedan, that was last seen westbound on Kempland.

Pruitt retired from the district last year.

The shooting comes just three days before students were to hold a gun-violence summit at the high school. District Spokeswoman Patricia Washington says the event has been postponed.

“Our hearts are broken,” says Superintendent Sharonica Hardin-Bartley. “This is a terrible tragedy and our prayers are with Dr. Pruitt and all of Taylor’s family.”

Grief counselors are at both the Lieberman Learning Center and University City High School.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook