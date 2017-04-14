Baseball Celebrates the 70th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (CBS) – Major League Baseball is marking the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson becoming the first black player of the modern era.
Seventy years ago on April 15, the world of baseball changed forever. Jackie Robinson, playing for the then Brooklyn Dodgers, broke the so-called ‘color barrier.’ Many historians believe Robinson’s breakthrough was an early step that eventually led to other civil rights breakthroughs.
Saturday on the 70th anniversary, the tradition of every major league player wearing Robinson’s number 42 will continue, and at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, the team will unveil a new Jackie Robinson Statue.