Body of Missing Kansas City Man Found

ASSOCIATED PRESS April 14, 2017 8:15 AM
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in Kansas City, Kansas, as a Missouri man missing since April 4.

KCTV-5 reports police say the body found April 7 in the Fairfax District was 19-year-old Cristian Escutia, of Kansas City.
The day he went missing, witnesses told police they saw people forcing Escutia into a vehicle near his home and the vehicle speeding away.

When his body was found, police said the person died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Escutia’s body was identified Thursday.

