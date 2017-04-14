KMOX Signs Ryan Wrecker as New Host of ‘Overnight America’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – CBS RADIO St. Louis’ News/Talk station KMOX 1120 (KMOX-AM) has signed Ryan Wrecker as the newest host of “Overnight America,” heard weekdays from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on-air, online at kmox.com and through the Radio.com app.
Wrecker starts at KMOX 1120 on Monday, April 17.
KMOX Program Director, Steve Moore, said, “Ryan is a passionate advocate of local radio who comes to us from a legacy station and brings a great appreciation for KMOX and its role in the community. In addition, Ryan understands how creating unique digital and social media content can quickly expand his reach in the market and grow his listener base.”
Wrecker added, “We’re going to have fun on ‘Overnight America.’ It’s a show that’s inclusive to new voices and topics. Every night we will present fresh and unique ideas to the audience and explore them in a way that’s different from any other radio show.”
Wrecker moves to St. Louis from Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he most recently served as the Program Director of WOWO-AM. He previously worked in radio in Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Lima, and South Bend. He studied broadcasting at Central Michigan University.