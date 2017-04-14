Madison Co. Teen Convicted on Murder Charges

MADISON COUNTY, MO. (KMOX) – A Madison County man is facing a lengthy prison term after a jury finds him guilty of murdering a teenager nearly three years ago.
19-year-old Craig D. Miller was convicted following a two day trial in Madison County Circuit Court.
The jury deliberated about an hour before returning its guilty verdict.
Miller was found guilty of fatally shooting 16-year-old rival Malik Garrett at Sammy’s Market on Madison Avenue in July 2014.
Miller faces up to 60 years in prison, plus the possibility of an additional 25 years because the crime involved a firearm, and he will have to serve 100 percent of his sentence.