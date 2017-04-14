Madison Co. Teen Convicted on Murder Charges

April 14, 2017 7:28 AM
Filed Under: convicted, murder, sentence, teenager

MADISON COUNTY, MO. (KMOX) – A Madison County man is facing a lengthy prison term after a jury finds him guilty of murdering a teenager nearly three years ago.

19-year-old Craig D. Miller was convicted following a two day trial in Madison County Circuit Court.

The jury deliberated about an hour before returning its guilty verdict.

Miller was found guilty of fatally shooting 16-year-old rival Malik Garrett at Sammy’s Market on Madison Avenue in July 2014.

Miller faces up to 60 years in prison, plus the possibility of an additional 25 years because the crime involved a firearm, and he will have to serve 100 percent of his sentence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia