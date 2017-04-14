Mayor Slay Still Optimistic About the Future of St. Louis Soccer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Mayor Francis Slay, whose days at city hall are dwindling, says he doesn’t believe soccer is dead in St. Louis. Even though Proposition 2, which would have provided public funding of a major league soccer stadium, failed with voters, Slay remains optimistic about the future of major league soccer in St. Louis.

“I saw the campaign really energize people more for soccer. They understand more about the importance of soccer and the tangible and intangible benefits of having an MLS team in St. Louis,” he says.

The mayor, a former soccer star himself, played in six ‘final four’ national soccer championships. He’s also a member of the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame. He says St. Louis was at one point the soccer capital of the country, and he hopes an additional private investor or some other solution can be found to bring that soccer team to town.

“Maybe it will be another investor, maybe it will be something else. I don’t want to speculate on what it could be, but ultimately I just have a feeling that soccer isn’t dead in St. Louis. This is a soccer town,” he says.

