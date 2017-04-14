Mississippi Nights Coming Back to Laclede’s Landing

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Remember the old concert venue on Laclede’s Landing called “Mississippi Nights?”
The St. Louis band “Jake’s Leg” certainly does. It will be one of the featured performers at the first-ever “Mississippi Nights Music Festival” coming up Memorial Day Weekend.
Tickets are now on sale for the May 27 event on the landing. The May 26 show will be free, and on the newly-designed north gateway of the Arch grounds. Organizers say the family-friendly set of concerts will be a way to see old favorites, along with up-and-coming acts. The event feature more than 20 bands and three different stages, including one indoor venue.
Saturday tickets are $15 a pair if you buy them before May 1, and $10 per ticket after the 1st, and kids under 15 get in for free.
You can get tickets starting at noon today at the website lacledeslanding.com