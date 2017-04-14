‘Monumental’ Crowd Wraps the Block for ‘Hamilton’ Tickets

April 14, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: Fox Theatre, Hamilton, The Fox, Tickets

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They stood in line outside the Fox Theatre to buy season tickets that include the hit Broadway Musical, “Hamilton.”

“We had an amazing crowd,” says Cindy Vargo, vice president of marketing for the Fox. “Actually, they went all the way down Grand and then turned on Washington, and then went about a fourth of the way down Washington. It’s amazing. This is monumental.”

Related story: St. Louis Revels In ‘Hamilton’ Hype

“Hamilton” won’t hit the stage until next year at the Fox, April third through the 22nd.

Many in line said they were buying season tickets to the Fox because of the Tony-Award-winning “Hamilton.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia