‘Monumental’ Crowd Wraps the Block for ‘Hamilton’ Tickets

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They stood in line outside the Fox Theatre to buy season tickets that include the hit Broadway Musical, “Hamilton.”
“We had an amazing crowd,” says Cindy Vargo, vice president of marketing for the Fox. “Actually, they went all the way down Grand and then turned on Washington, and then went about a fourth of the way down Washington. It’s amazing. This is monumental.”
“Hamilton” won’t hit the stage until next year at the Fox, April third through the 22nd.
Many in line said they were buying season tickets to the Fox because of the Tony-Award-winning “Hamilton.”