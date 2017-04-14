STL Joins Nationwide Rally to Pressure Trump on Taxes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – April 15, the traditional tax deadline in the U.S., falls on a Saturday this year, and demonstrators nationwide are using that date as a symbolic rallying point to put pressure on President Donald Trump about coming clean with his own taxes.

Organizers released an online video featuring comments from several well-known celebrities like Jon Cryer from “2-and-a-Half Men.”

“I care about Donald Trump turning over his taxes for many reasons,” Cryer says. “But the big one is because he promised he would.”

Patton Oswalt and Andy Richter also help drum up support in the video.

“Just like any other voter and any other American citizen, I think I have the right to know how my president makes his money,” Richter says.

St. Louis is one of many cities staging a Trump Tax Rally — it’s set for 9 a.m. outside the IRS office at Tucker and Spruce downtown.

More than 500 people have signed up on Facebook to attend.

