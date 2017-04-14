St. Louis Uncorked Event Info

FRIDAY JUNE 2nd:
Festival Hours: 4P – 11P
Bud Light Party Plaza Hours: 7P – 11P (food service 7P – 10P)
Main Stage Acts begin at 5:00P
FULL STAGE SCHEDULE COMING SOON!
SATURDAY JUNE 3RD:
Featuring: Gavin DeGraw
Festival Hours: 2P – 11P
Bud Light Party Plaza Hours: 7P – 11P (food service 7P – 10P)
Main Stage Acts begin at 3:00
FULL STAGE SCHEDULE COMING SOON!
The Bud Light Main Stage is located at Broadway and Market in Downtown St. Louis (Kiener Plaza)
Rain or Shine Event
Free to attend
All ages welcome
Leashed pets permitted
Must be 21+ and present ticket and identification to enter Bud Light Party Plaza
No outside food, alcoholic beverages or coolers permitted – portable seating OK
Event parking available at surrounding meters and multiple garages
Parking maps also available here.