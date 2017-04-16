Freeburg Man Critically Injured in Cycle Crash

Freeburg, IL (KMOX) A Freeburg man is in intensive care following a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a call for an accident in the 900 block of Old Fayetteville Road and found 42 year old Michael Hahn being treated by an first responder. His motorcyle was lying on the side of the road.
Hahn was transported by helicopter to St Louis University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Officials say it appears speed may have played a role in the crash. Hahn was not wearing a helmet.