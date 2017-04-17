Charges Filed in Death of Madison Man Found on Roadway

MADISON, Ill. (KMOX) – Charges have been filed in the death of the Madison man who was found on Big Bend near Route 203 early the morning of April 9.

Terrance Smith, 24, of Cahokia is charged with reckless homicide, aggravated fleeing, attempting to elude an officer and driving while revoked in the death of 27-year-old Nicholas Roberts of Madison.

Major Case Squad Detectives say that after Smith and Roberts left a Brooklyn nightclub at 4:25 a.m. on the ninth, Smith was stopped for a traffic violation.

When the officer got out of his patrol car, Smith took off. The officer, according to investigators, stopped the pursuit 400 yards later, turning off his lights and making a U-turn.

Smith, however, continued at a high rate of speed.

When his vehicle crossed over Illinois Route 203 onto Big Bend, according to a squad release, Roberts “exited or was extracted from” the vehicle and fell to the roadway, likely striking his head on the pavement. He died a few days later.

Investigators say the location where Roberts was found is about a mile-and-a-half from where the pursuit was terminated.

Smith’s bond is set at $200,000.

The squad says the investigation is still ongoing, and is asking anyone with information to call the Madison City Police Department at 618-876-4300.

