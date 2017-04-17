Countdown Is On, Prep Underway for August’s Total Solar Eclipse

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOX) – There is a little less than four months left to make your plans for August’s total solar eclipse, and city leaders in Franklin County’s St. Clair hope you’ll head their way.
Joe Schaper, who’s been dubbed the city’s “solar ambassador coordinator,” says they’re hoping to draw big crowds with a weekend full of events.
“No one has had an eclipse – total eclipse across Missouri – in the last 148 years. No one. There’s not a human alive who’s ever seen one, and no one has any idea what to expect,” Schaper says.
St. Clair is positioned to have 2 minutes 40 seconds of totality — when the sun’s blocked completely by the moon — among the highest total in the state.
Schaper says there’s a Bluegrass music festival on Saturday and a Route 66 car show on Sunday, plus seven viewing stations across the city on Monday.