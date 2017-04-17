Indian Business Incubator Coming to the Midwest

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)– An Indian small business incubator is setting up shop in St. Louis. The St. Louis Regional Chamber is excited about the jobs it could bring.
T-HUB, based in Telengana State, India will open its Midwestern office in St. Louis at T-Rex downtown. Jim Alexander, the chamber’s vice president of economic development, says Indian companies want to come to the U.S. He says companies looking to expand overseas are more likely to do so in places where they have ‘soft landing pads’ like business incubators.
“There are companies inside of T-Rex that want to go to India, that want to go international. They now have a soft landing spot in India, so I think the two-way opportunities here are incredibly huge,” Alexander says.
The head of T-HUB is expected to come to St. Louis next month for an official announcement.