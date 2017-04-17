Listen to Win Blues Playoff Tickets

April 17, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: Blues, Minnesota Wild, playoff, St. Louis, Tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to see the Blues take on the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 8:30 p.m.

Contest Ends: Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Listen to the Charlie Brennan Show and Mark Reardon Show on KMOX Monday through Wednesday, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Blues take on the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 8:30 p.m.

Blues playoff tickets are on sale now! Go to StLouisBlues.com for more info.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, April 21, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

