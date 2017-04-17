Lyda Krewson Prepares to Raise her Right Hand

ST. LOUIS–(KMOX)–On her last day as Alderman for the Central West End, Lyda Krewson could hear the banging in the city hall rotunda, where workers were constructing the state on which she’ll take the oath of office Tuesday as mayor.
“I’m very excited about the job,” she told KMOX News, “but I also am very aware of the gravity of the issues that face us, and the responsibility .”
Krewson says she’s concerned about the large number of city residents living in poverty.
“Thirty percent of the people living in the city of St. Louis live in poverty,” she said, “and for a family of four that means they make $24,600 or less. That is a very tough situation for many of our people.”
In her first hundred days, Krewson says she will focus on public safety, racial equity and vacant buildings.
One theme of her inaugural address will be “calling on all parts of the city to come together for a common vision.”
Krewson says she hopes to maintain some of her personal routines as mayor, including walks in Forest Park, buying a cup of coffee in the Central West End and going grocery shopping.
Copyright KMOX