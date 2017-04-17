Mayor Slay Leaves City Hall After 16 Years

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After 16 years, it might be hard to stop calling him Mayor Slay.

Today is Francis Slay’s final day in Room 200 at St. Louis City Hall, and the mayor says he’s just fine with heading back to a life of privacy.

“The phone’s on all the time, and believe me it goes off in the middle of the night a lot more than people think it does,” he says. “But the thing about it that’s the hardest is that everything is public, there’s no personal life, so I’m looking forward to going back to the private sector and having a personal life.”

Later Monday, Slay’s official portrait will be hung on the wall in city hall along with the portraits of other past city mayors.

Slay says his plans after leaving office include turning off his phone for at least a few days. He will practice law downtown with the Spencer Fane firm.

Mayor Slay says he hopes that once Lyda Krewson is sworn in as his successor, people stop calling him Mayor Slay. His name, he says, is Francis.

Change is certainly in the air at city hall with preparations to swear in mayor-elect Krewson happening on the last day of Slay’s administration.

STL city hall gets ready for Tuesday inauguration of Mayor Lyda Krewson. pic.twitter.com/zV2FYksMgI — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) April 17, 2017

Last day on the job as alderman for Lyda Krewson, who takes the helm as mayor Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/jcGOTZwSv3 — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) April 17, 2017

Krewson will take the Oath of Office on Tuesday morning. She says the theme of her speech will be public safety and lowering crime.

