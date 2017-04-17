Metro Makes Call Logs Available to Public

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Adding more security officers is not the only change being made by Metrolink after a rise in crime on its trains and platforms. It’s making their call logs accessible to the public right on Metrolink’s website.
All you have to do is going to MetroStLouis.org and you can see all the calls that come in to dispatch, what type of calls they are, how often they come in and which locations they’re made to.
This is all in response to the recent crime that’s taken place over the last month, including two fatal shootings and two suspicious packages being left on a platform. Those packages turned out to be nothing dangerous.