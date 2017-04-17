More Cuts Needed in Rauner’s Budget Plan

April 17, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: Associated Press, budget, Cuts, Illinois, programs, Spending

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (KMOX) – While pressure grows on Governor Bruce Rauner to identify where he would cut state spending, an Associated Press analysis shows much more cutting would be needed to make a real difference.

The AP reviewed Rauner’s latest annual fiscal plan released in February. It found at least 40 programs Rauner wants to eliminate or curtail. Altogether they represent only $242 million in savings, just half of 1 percent of what Illinois spends in a year.

Democrats controlling the Legislature have stalemated with Rauner for two years over tackling a $5 billion deficit and $13 billion in past-due bills.

