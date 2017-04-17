Officer Shot At After Watching Gun Battle

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis police officer was among several people who escaped injury just after midnight Monday morning, when a man leaning out of a vehicle’s sunroof exchanged gunshots with people in the parking lot at 13th and Cass.
Police say the officer was behind the vehicle when the man fired an assault rifle at two men and two women who were in and around their vehicles.
Someone on the lot returned fire.
Then, another man in the suspect’s vehicle leaned out a window and shot at the officer. The officer backed off to protect himself as the suspect’s vehicle sped off.
Several vehicles and a residence were hit. One woman from the parking lot was treated for shrapnel in her leg.