St. Louis Gas Prices Drop Below National Average

April 17, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: gas, National, prices

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Gas prices are rising across the country but they’re dropping right here in St. Louis.

Over the last week, the average price for a gallon of gas in St. Louis has dropped eight cents. It’s now $2.24 per gallon in comparison to the national average which saw a rise in prices of more than a cent.

This is all according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of close to 1,000 gas stations in St. Louis.

The survey also shows there are just 405 gas stations in the country selling gasoline at $2 a gallon or less. That’s far below this time last year when more than 80,000 stations were at that level.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia