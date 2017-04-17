Suspect in Officer Involved Shooting Charged

April 17, 2017 8:33 PM
Filed Under: Edward Montgomery, Officer involved shooting, St. Louis police

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) The suspect in an officer-involved shooting incident early Saturday morning has now been charged.

23 year old Edward Montgomery of the 4800 block of San Francisco is facing 2 counts of First Degree Assault and is being held on a 200-thousand dollar cash-only bond.

City Police officers responding to a ‘shots fired’ call in the 5900 block of Goodfellow found Montgomery behind the wheel of a black Dodge Challenger. He accelerated and drove toward the officers and struck their patrol vehicle.

One of the officers fired a shot at the vehicle. It struck a female passenger in her hand and shoulder. Montgomery was later taken into custody. The officer was placed on administrative leave.

