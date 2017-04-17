West Lake Buyout Passes Mo. Senate

BRIDGETON, MO. (KMOX) – A plan to buy out 92 homes near the radioactive West Lake Landfill has passed the Missouri Senate and moves on to the House this week.

Only three Senators were against it, and now Dawn Chapman of the Just Moms landfill group thinks the Missouri House will also pass it, despite some push back from landfill lobbyists.

“The push back is there are people who think it’s too dangerous to go through the backyards, and the response to that is ‘oh my gosh, it’s so dangerous we don’t want it for your backyards’. If it’s that dangerous how about those poor people living next to it?” she says.

Chapman says she believes Governor Greitens supports the buyout, and that it would set a precedent for putting the people first.

“He thinks this is very serious, and we have no reason to think that he doesn’t support this as well, I mean, he seems to understand what these people have gone through and believes it’s gone on quite longer than it should,” she says.

The plan would offer a “fair market value” voluntary buyout offer to homeowners within a mile and a half of the landfill. Total cost is estimated at $12 million, paid for by fines against the landfill, assuming it loses a lawsuit filed by the state set for October.

