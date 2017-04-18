10 Questions for Overnight America Host Ryan Wrecker

KMOX’s new Overnight America host Ryan Wrecker takes a few minutes to introduce himself to his listening audience:

1. Are you married, and do you have kids?

Yes! My wife Melissa and 2-year-old son Emmett moved to St. Louis and are always looking for new attractions to check out.

2. How did you get into the radio business?

It was around 3rd grade when I knew radio was my future. In college, I became involved with the college station at Central Michigan University and got my first job at a news station in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About to go LIVE on @KMOX for my first show as host of Overnight America. It's a crazy feeling… pic.twitter.com/5uIQolPUah — Ryan Wrecker (@RyanWrecker) April 17, 2017

3. You were a Program Director at your previous job, and now you are an on-air talent. Why did you want to get back on the air?

When managing stations, the most fun and fulfilling portion of the job was the on-air moments. I love live radio, connecting with listeners and discussing the big events of the day. I also love discovering new stories that I think are important and bringing them up for discussion.

4. You are working 10 p.m. – 3 a.m., what kind of show can listeners expect?

The biggest stories of the day. Sometimes it’s political, sometimes it’s entertainment or sports. You can expect open dialog and friendly discussion where the listener is always welcome.

5. How are you planning to use social media in conjunction with your show?

I’m going to be always accessible. When there’s daylight between us, the best way to continue the conversation will be on social media. We’ll be able to preview some of the topics of the show and even present original material that you won’t get anywhere else.

6. What are your hobbies when you’re not at work?

I’m looking forward to exploring the city with my family and finding the best meal in town. Right now, my hobby is to find the perfect community to join around town! There are a lot of great neighborhoods my wife and I are considering.

7. What’s your favorite food?

Pizza or ribs. I can eat pizza any time – even at 3 a.m.

8. What’s your favorite TV show?

I don’t watch a lot of TV. I do watch a lot of YouTube and really enjoy the creative things that personalities have created.

9. If you weren’t in radio, what would you be doing?

I would try to do a podcast or show on YouTube. Either that, or something in marketing.

10. What are you most looking forward to doing in St. Louis?

Raising my son and getting involved with school athletics. That and trying out all the great food options around town.

Listen to Overnight America with Ryan Wrecker from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday – Friday on KMOX 1120 or kmox.com/listen.