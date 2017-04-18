Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In St. Louis

By Lisa Payne-Naeger Since 1970 Earth Day has gained support around the world. Festivals have been celebrated, and activists have organized events. The importance of preserving our planet is something we can celebrate and teach everyone. St. Louis has long been a part of that philosophy and Earth Day celebrations are plentiful for those who wish to observe the day.

Earth Day St. Louis

Muny Grounds at Forest Park

1 Theater Drive

St. Louis, MO 63112

(314) 282-7533

www.stlouisearthday.org Muny Grounds at Forest Park1 Theater DriveSt. Louis, MO 63112(314) 282-7533 Date: April 22 and 23, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. While every day is Earth Day, the traditional celebration starts on April 22, on the Muny grounds in Forest Park. A host of activities and educational opportunities are planned as well as food and entertainment for everyone in the family. The kids will love the rock climbing wall, and pet adoption area. Maybe mom might enjoy a yoga class. Earth Day also promotes local vendors who will have local, organic vegetarian and vegan cuisine available for you when you get hungry. The Festival runs for two days, April 22-23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. And it’s free to the public.

Earth Day Educational Activities The environment can be fragile thing. And since we are all living on it, together, maybe it’s time we all learned a little bit more about keeping it, and us, healthy. It’s never too late, or early to learn about the best practices in keeping our planet green. At the Earth Day festival there are a multitude of great opportunities to learn how we all can participate in keeping it green. The Missouri Department of Conservation will be there to teach about native trees and how they help the environment. The St. Louis Zoo offers info on how to build a bee block, track turtles, and recognize birds and frogs in Forest Park. These are just a few of the many, many kid friendly activities offered at the festival. Join us for them and many more.

How Can You Make A Difference? Well, Earth Day may be fun at the festival, but the rest of the year? Yes, the rest of the year is the time for action and there will be plenty of suggestions and opportunities for you to take action, or learn about taking action to create a better Earth. Lean the advantages of making a Do-It-Yourself Compost Bin. Just what is involved in caring for our Missouri Parks? And What is the Go Green Challenge? Did you know how know there is a better way to construct buildings? And how can we better dispose of nuclear waste. It’s all here, and you can be a part of it at the Festival.

Planting The Seeds Of Sustainability Growth and renewal comes from nature’s seeds. Literally! At the Earth Day Festival, there are all kinds of opportunities to learn about the renewability of natures seeds, and how the seeds of sustainability provide for us. At the Festival, learn how to plant wildflowers and make seed bombs. Find out how people around the world are creating sustainable living environments. How was it done in the past and how can we do it in the future? Related: 7 Kid Friendly Environmental Activities For Earth Day And Every Day

A Huge Selection Of Booths And Exhibits Whether you are a novice or an expert, you’ll love the variety of booths available at the Earth Day Festival. If Wellness is your concern, there are a number of booths and exhibits like Yoga and Spa Magazine, Conscious Apothecary, Mind body and spirit relief, Veterans for Peace chapter 61and The St. Louis Brewers Guild. Under Nature and Wildlife you’ll find Wild Ones and St. Louis Audubon’s Bring Conservation Home, Mississippi River Water Trail, Missouri Coalition for the Environment, and The Great Rivers Greenway. And there are plenty, over twenty booths, of Arts and Crafts for the kids. It will take you all weekend to take in all of their greatness.