Companies Offer Free Tax Day Treats!

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Still pouring over your tax returns? Lots of companies are offering free or low-cost de-stressers.
How about a massage to help you manage those numbers? Planet Fitness has hydro-massage beds ready for you, no charge, at 1,300 locations.
Stress eating? You can get a free medium sub at Firehouse Subs when you buy a large one, too. There are half-price cheeseburgers at Sonic, McDonald’s has Dollar Deals, and Arby’s has free curly fries.
Great American Cookies has a free birthday cake cookie, no purchase required. Noodles & Company will give you $4 off an online order of $10 of more using code TAXDAY17. Kids 12 and under eat free at Hooters with an adult purchase, Boston Market is offering a $10.40 Tax Day meal special, which includes half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, regular fountain drink and a cookie, and at Quizno’s, Toasty Points rewards members can get 10.40% off their total purchase.
At Office Depot, shred up to 5 lbs. of your tax records for free, and 2 lbs. at Staples.
And if it’s a good stiff drink that’ll get you through, Chili’s has blueberry and pineapple margaritas for just $6.