Companies Offer Free Tax Day Treats!

April 18, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: free, Tax Day, taxes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Still pouring over your tax returns? Lots of companies are offering free or low-cost de-stressers.

How about a massage to help you manage those numbers? Planet Fitness has hydro-massage beds ready for you, no charge, at 1,300 locations.

Stress eating? You can get a free medium sub at Firehouse Subs when you buy a large one, too. There are half-price cheeseburgers at Sonic, McDonald’s has Dollar Deals, and Arby’s has free curly fries.

Great American Cookies has a free birthday cake cookie, no purchase required. Noodles & Company will give you $4 off an online order of $10 of more using code TAXDAY17. Kids 12 and under eat free at Hooters with an adult purchase, Boston Market is offering a $10.40 Tax Day meal special, which includes half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, regular fountain drink and a cookie, and at Quizno’s, Toasty Points rewards members can get 10.40% off their total purchase.

At Office Depot, shred up to 5 lbs. of your tax records for free, and 2 lbs. at Staples.

And if it’s a good stiff drink that’ll get you through, Chili’s has blueberry and pineapple margaritas for just $6.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia