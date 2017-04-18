Hazelwood School District Faces Financial Audit

April 18, 2017 7:06 PM
Filed Under: Audit, education, finance, Hazelwood, Nicole Galloway

HAZELWOOD (KMOX) — Residents in the Hazelwood School District — thousands of them — wanted the state to audit the district, so now it is.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway says at least 5,000 people signed a petition to get the audit started.

“We’re going to be looking at how taxpayer dollars are spent,” Galloway told KMOX. “We’re going to look at how those dollars are protected at the school district level as well. We’ll shine a light on issues we find, and we’ll release those findings probably next year.”

Galloway couldn’t say what specifically the state is looking for, or what complaints prompted the petition. But she says the request shows people in the Hazelwood district are committed to good schools.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia