Hazelwood School District Faces Financial Audit

HAZELWOOD (KMOX) — Residents in the Hazelwood School District — thousands of them — wanted the state to audit the district, so now it is.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway says at least 5,000 people signed a petition to get the audit started.
“We’re going to be looking at how taxpayer dollars are spent,” Galloway told KMOX. “We’re going to look at how those dollars are protected at the school district level as well. We’ll shine a light on issues we find, and we’ll release those findings probably next year.”
Galloway couldn’t say what specifically the state is looking for, or what complaints prompted the petition. But she says the request shows people in the Hazelwood district are committed to good schools.