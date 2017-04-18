Human Remains Identified as Missing Vinita Park Woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) — St. Louis County authorities have identified human remains found last week in unincorporated North County.
Rocshiell Robinson, 50, of Vinita Park went missing on Halloween in 2014 when she checked herself out of Christian Northeast Hospital around 2 p.m.
A news release sent at the time said she seemed agitated as she called a family member before leaving the hospital.
A mushroom hunter found Robinson’s body in the 11100 block of Village Drive North on April 10.
Medical examiners initially believed the remains belonged to a man, but upon further examination confirmed the body is Robinson’s.
There’s no word yet on whether foul play is suspected.