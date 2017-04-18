Human Remains Identified as Missing Vinita Park Woman

April 18, 2017 1:49 PM
Filed Under: Christian Northeast Hospital, human remains, missing person, roschiell robinson, St. Louis County Police, Vinita Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) — St. Louis County authorities have identified human remains found last week in unincorporated North County.

Rocshiell Robinson, 50, of Vinita Park went missing on Halloween in 2014 when she checked herself out of Christian Northeast Hospital around 2 p.m.

A news release sent at the time said she seemed agitated as she called a family member before leaving the hospital.

A mushroom hunter found Robinson’s body in the 11100 block of Village Drive North on April 10.

Medical examiners initially believed the remains belonged to a man, but upon further examination confirmed the body is Robinson’s.

There’s no word yet on whether foul play is suspected.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia