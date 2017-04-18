Local Officials Offer Advice to New Mayor

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis mayor-elect Lyda Krewson takes the oath of office today.

UMSL political science chair Dave Robertson says the longtime city alderwoman understands what needs to be done.

“To really set a new path for the city, and to put her personal stamp on the office, and I think it will help elevate female leaders in all sectors in our region,” he says.

Robertson says Krewson must make it a high priority to bring revitalization to all parts of the city if she expects to be more just than a one-term mayor. He says if they decide to move toward a “Metro” type of crime-fighting, it has to be more than “cosmetic” change.

“They can change districts, they can change boundary lines, but they’re going to have to do more than that. They’re going to have to change the way public safety works in the region and find a way to make it work much better than it has,” he says.

Meanwhile, some aldermen are weighing in on what they think Lyda Krewson needs to do as mayor. On his last day as alderman, Antonio French had some advice for Krewson.

“If alderwoman, soon to be mayor, Krewson serves the entire city, making sure she is a presence in the whole city, making sure she is serving the needs of all constituents regardless of income, geography or race, the city has bright days ahead of us,” he says.

French says he wishes the woman who beat him and several others in the Democratic primary for mayor “all the luck in the world.”

Aldermen Freeman Bosley Senior stepped down Monday after 35 years on the job. His advice was also to connect with everyone.

“Pay attention to the people that are at the bottom of the barrel because after all, they can’t come to your meetings, they don’t have an opportunity to say to you what it is that they’re thinking about, so you should go to those town hall meetings where they are,” he says.

On his last day as alderman, Kenny Ortmann had some practical advice for Krewson.

“I think we really have to concentrate on dealing with a lot of these vacant buildings, and especially the city owned buildings. The vacant buildings are actually a magnet for crime,” he says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook