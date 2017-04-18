Matt Carpenter Expected To Be Back in Cards’ Lineup Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Matt Carpenter should be back in the St. Louis Cardinals’ lineup on Wednesday afternoon to face the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carpenter missed the last two games due to his swollen ring-finger on his right hand.

Carpenter says the swelling went down about 50 percent, Tuesday. He was throwing the ball today, but is restraining from taking batting practice.

Matt Carpenter: finger probably half the size it was yesterday, won't take bp to have 1 more day of rest, hopes to play tomorrow #STLCards pic.twitter.com/quCDe4pvJe — Ben Boyd (@BenBoydKMOX) April 18, 2017

“I want to play tomorrow, I’m not going to take BP,” Carpenter says. “Just give it one more full day of rest then hopefully be in there full go for tomorrow.”

Manager Mike Matheny backed up the idea of a Wednesday return for Carpenter.

“As far as he progressed today, if he does the same thing he should be ready to go tomorrow,” Matheny says.

The x-rays were all negative, after a ground ball hit Carpenter’s finger, causing it to bleed and cracking his nail. He says he suffered a bone contusion in his knuckle, but the worst that could happen is the possibility of losing his nail.

Even if it falls off, don’t expect to see the left-handed hitter to put on a batting gloves. He says he won’t wear them.

“I’ll just tape it,” Carpenter says.

Carpenter has said previously that he never wore batting gloves his entire life.

The Cardinals play game two of the three-game series against Pittsburgh, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., then finish the series at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook