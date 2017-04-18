Paul Stastny Returns to Blues Practice

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Paul Stastny skated for the first time for the St. Louis Blues since being injured in a game on March 21.

The Blues are 7-1-0-2 since Stastny’s absence, and have a 3-0 lead on the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

KMOX’s Alex Ferrario was at the Blues’ practice at Scottrade Center today, to see Stastny skating on a line with with Zach Sanford and Vladimir Sobotka. Alex Steen usually was on that line.

Head coach Mike Yeo still hasn’t said when Stastny will be cleared to play, and he will continue to be listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

“I thought he was skating well,” Yeo says. “I thought that he was involved in every drill and certainly conditioning didn’t look like it was an issue and timing and execution didn’t look like it was an issue either.”

Captain Alex Pietrangelo commemorated the play of Sobotka in some of Stastny’s usually roles, but is ready to have the 40-point center back on the ice.

“Paul is a big guy who takes a lot of big face offs in a lot of situations and we’re waiting for his return,” Pietrangelo says. “I don’t know the situation either, but we’re excited to see him out there with us.”

Stastny competed with the No. 1 power play unit, Tuesday, and was skating full speed for around 40 minutes.

The Blues host the Wild in Game 4 on Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. Pregame coverage will begin at 8 p.m., on KMOX 1120 AM.

