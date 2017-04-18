Police: Bones Found In Subdivision Lake Were An Infant’s

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – St. Louis County police say the human remains found in a subdivision lake over the weekend are the bones of an infant.
People fishing found the bones Saturday night in the Behlman Lake Court subdivision in north St. Louis County. Police have not yet determined the exact age or sex of the victim.
Police said Tuesday that the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit is working with the county medical examiner’s office in the investigation.
