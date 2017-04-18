Police: Bones Found In Subdivision Lake Were An Infant’s

Associated Press April 18, 2017 5:39 PM
Filed Under: Behlman Lake Court, human remains, infant, north county, St. Louis County Police

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – St. Louis County police say the human remains found in a subdivision lake over the weekend are the bones of an infant.

People fishing found the bones Saturday night in the Behlman Lake Court subdivision in north St. Louis County. Police have not yet determined the exact age or sex of the victim.

Police said Tuesday that the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit is working with the county medical examiner’s office in the investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia