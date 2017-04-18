Scottrade Center to Host First, Second Round March Madness Games in 2020

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/MVC) – The Missouri Valley Conference has been awarded two future NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championships as announced by the NCAA today. The MVC will host a men’s regional in Kansas City in 2019 and a first-second round in St. Louis, at the Scottrade Center in 2020.

MVC member Drake is hosting a first-second round in 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center. Indiana State was slated as a regional site for cross country in 2018 and 2020 and the nationals in 2019. While Bradley will host a cross country regional in 2018 and Evansville will have one in 2021.

During the tenure of Doug Elgin, The Valley’s ninth and longest-tenured commissioner, The Valley has been aggressive in hosting NCAA events in St. Louis. From 1998-2010, the MVC served as host for a staggering nine NCAA tournament events in that 13-year period, which has made St. Louis one of the most frequent stops on the NCAA Tournament trail.

The Valley hosted Women’s Final Fours in 2001 and 2009 and the Men’s Final Four in 2005. In 2016, The Valley hosted a first- and second-round men’s basketball event in Scottrade Center. The Valley also hosted an NCAA second- and third-round men’s basketball event at Scottrade Center in St. Louis in 2014, and in 2013, the league hosted an NCAA second- and third-round men’s basketball event in Kansas City. The Valley previously assisted with preliminary round men’s events in both 2008 and 2012 in Omaha.

PREVIOUS NCAA BASKETBALL EVENTS HOSTED BY MVC

1993 – Men’s Regional at Saint Louis Arena in St. Louis

1998 – Men’s Regional at Scottrade Center in St. Louis

1999 – Men’s Regional at Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis

2001 – Women’s Final Four at Scottrade Center

2002 – Men’s First/Second Rounds at Edward Jones Dome

2004 – Men’s Regional at Edward Jones Dome

2005 – Men’s Final Four at Edward Jones Dome

2007 – Men’s Regional at Edward Jones Dome

2008 – Men’s First/Second Rounds at Century Link Center in Omaha, Nebraska (co-host with Creighton)

2009 – Women’s Final Four at Scottrade Center

2010 – Men’s Regional at Edward Jones Dome

2013 – Men’s First/Second Rounds at Sprint Center in Kansas City

2014 – Men’s Second/Third Rounds at Scottrade Center

2016 – Men’s First/Second Rounds at Scottrade Center

2019 – Men’s Regional at Sprint Center

2020 – Men’s First/Second Rounds at Scottrade Center

Of note to the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship:

• Dayton will continue to host the NCAA First Four through at least 2022, as it has served as the site for the start of the Division I men’s basketball tournament since 2001. University of Dayton Arena has hosted 117 men’s basketball tournament games, the most of any facility.

• The first- and second-round men’s basketball games in Greensboro in 2020 will mark the first time since 2012 that tournament games will have been played in that venue. Greensboro Coliseum has hosted 63 NCAA men’s tournament games, which is fifth-most in tournament history.

• 2022 will mark a return of NCAA basketball to three cities that have not hosted the men’s tournament in decades. The men’s West Regional will be played in San Francisco, which has not been a tournament site since 1960, while Fort Worth, Texas, which hasn’t been a tournament site since 1970, will host 2022 first- and second-round games. Cincinnati will also host first- and second-round action, marking the first time in 30 years the tournament will have been staged there.

• 2019 will also mark a return of men’s tournament action to sites that have not recently hosted the event. Columbia, South Carolina last hosted games in 1970, while Hartford, Connecticut, has not served as host since 1998.

• The attached document lists all of the sites selected, including the previously announced 2018 preliminary round sites and the previously announced 2018-2022 Final Four sites.

