Sen. Bill Bradley to Give Maryville University Graduation Speech

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Crystal City native, Basketball Hall of Famer, and former U.S. Senator (D-New Jersey) Bill Bradley is coming back to Missouri to deliver Maryville University’s 2017 commencement address on May 6th at The Family Arena in St. Charles.
“Bill Bradley is a renowned and reasoned voice on politics and culture in our nation today. Our graduates will benefit from his unique experiences and his amazing gifts. We are honored to welcome him to Maryville University,” says Maryville president Dr. Mark Lombardi.
He will receive an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree during the 10 a.m. ceremony.
Bradley served in the U.S. Senate from 1979-1997. In 2000, he was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.
Prior to serving in the Senate, Bradley was an Olympic gold medalist in 1964 and a professional basketball player with the New York Knicks from 1967-1977, during which time they won two NBA championships. In 1982, he was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Bradley now serves as a managing director of Allen & Company LLC.
He holds a BA in American History from Princeton University and an MA from Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar.