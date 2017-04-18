Sen. Duckworth Calls for Transparency in Military Action

GRANITE CITY, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois’ junior senator wants many more details on the administration’s plans for North Korea after a tumultuous weekend.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, who made several stops in the metro east to tour manufacturing facilities while promoting a new piece of high education legislation, says she wants details from Vice President Pence when he comes back on the administration’s plan.

“You can’t just go out there and make these kinds of comments without being able to back them up with real plans. It’s my job in the senate to make sure that whatever the administration wants to do that the American people understand the true cost,” she says.

She says it appears difficult for the Trump administration to maintain focus, which is why she’s also concerned about military action taken in Syria and Afghanistan.

“I’m deeply, deeply concerned. This administration has shown that it lacks the ability to focus on any one thing for any length of time and follow through, and I would hate to see us getting involved all around the world without a real plan.

She says she’s been pushing for years to have an authorization for use of military force that sets parameters. She wanted one from President Obama and now wants it from President Trump.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook