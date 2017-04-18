Sex Offender Accused of Offering Children Fishing Poles

GRAFFTON, ILL. (KMOX) – A convicted sex offender is in trouble again for allegedly walking up to some children and offering them fishing equipment.
The charge is loitering within 500 feet of a park, but an adult who was with the children says 45-year-old Gary Darnell of Cottage Hills was definitely up to something.
Darnell, who is on Illinois’ sex offender registry for sexually assaulting a one-year old in Madison County 13 years ago, is accused of walking up to the children while they were fishing along the river in Graffton last Thursday and offering them fishing poles.
Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten tells the Alton Telegraph that Darnell has no known association to the children. Saying that “these types of brazen acts by sex offenders won’t be tolerated”. Goetten will seek the maximum penalty.