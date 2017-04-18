Starbucks Announces Unicorn Frappuccino

April 18, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: colorful, frappuccino, limited time, Starbucks, unicorn

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After sneak peeks appeared across the internet this week, Starbucks has officially announced the release of it’s new Unicorn Frappuccino.

Here only for a five day engagement, the colorful drink promises to keep up with the current unicorn craze.

Swirls of purple and blue blended cream may look like berry or cotton candy flavors, but magically tastes like mangoes. Finished with a sour blue drizzle and pink and blue magic dust, it’s everything you want from a unicorn-themed drink. As an added surprise, the purple creme magically becomes pink as you drink it, and the initial smooth, sweet flavor switches to bright and tart. The more you swirl it, the more it changes.

Magic lovers can get their own starting tomorrow, but the mythical drinks will disappear on April 23.

