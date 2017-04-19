Armored Car Robbers Sentenced

April 19, 2017 6:48 AM
Filed Under: Armored car, Dunbar, inside job, prison, robbers, robbery, Sentenced

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Last year’s hold-up of an armored car loaded with cash turned out to be an inside job. Now two of the co-conspirators have learned their sentences for the crime.

Charles Johnson and Shane Jones were ordered to spend nearly 12 years each in federal prison.

Jones was one of the employees inside the Dunbar armored car that was robbed at gunpoint at Antelope and Switzer on April 4th of last year. He stopped at that pre-arranged location and Johnson was among two masked men who took the money, which was later split with Jones.

Police caught up with the robbers a few days later.

READ THE ORIGINAL STORY HERE: 2 Men Plead Guilty to $2M Armored Car Robbery in St. Louis

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia