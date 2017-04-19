Armored Car Robbers Sentenced

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Last year’s hold-up of an armored car loaded with cash turned out to be an inside job. Now two of the co-conspirators have learned their sentences for the crime.
Charles Johnson and Shane Jones were ordered to spend nearly 12 years each in federal prison.
Jones was one of the employees inside the Dunbar armored car that was robbed at gunpoint at Antelope and Switzer on April 4th of last year. He stopped at that pre-arranged location and Johnson was among two masked men who took the money, which was later split with Jones.
Police caught up with the robbers a few days later.
