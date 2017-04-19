Dad Has The Perfect Response For His Daughter’s Bathroom Accident

As a parent, you do many things that you would never imagine doing. From changing diapers to embarrassing yourself – it just comes with the territory.

A dad in Utah knows this all too well.

Ben Sowards is being called the “The Best Dad Ever” after picking up his daughter from school because she had wet her pants.

According to the Huffington Post, he explained, “Honestly, I knew she would be mortified, but I thought if I could make her laugh everything would be fine,” Sowards explains.

As his daughter Valerie patiently waited for her father to show up, Sowards entered the principal’s office, and quietly asked her if he could borrow her backpack to cover up his own accident.

Sowards couldn’t get past his 17-year-old daughter before she snapped a photo and posted it online.

Since “the accident” the picture has gone viral. It has received more than 256,000 likes and 63,000 retweets.

My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn't feel so sad/embarrassed 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/veHMFO4QHr — Lucinda Sowards (@LucindaSowards) April 14, 2017

In the words of Billy Madison…

