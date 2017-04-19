Dad Has The Perfect Response For His Daughter’s Bathroom Accident

April 19, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Dads, Funny, parents, viral

As a parent, you do many things that you would never imagine doing. From changing diapers to embarrassing yourself – it just comes with the territory.

A dad in Utah knows this all too well.

Ben Sowards is being called the “The Best Dad Ever” after picking up his daughter from school because she had wet her pants.

According to the Huffington Post, he explained, “Honestly, I knew she would be mortified, but I thought if I could make her laugh everything would be fine,” Sowards explains.

As his daughter Valerie patiently waited for her father to show up, Sowards entered the principal’s office, and quietly asked her if he could borrow her backpack to cover up his own accident.

Sowards couldn’t get past his 17-year-old daughter before she snapped a photo and posted it online.

Since “the accident” the picture has gone viral. It has received more than 256,000 likes and 63,000 retweets.

In the words of Billy Madison…

giphy Dad Has The Perfect Response For His Daughters Bathroom Accident

Watch the Sowards family’s interview on 

 

Click here to read the full article.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia