Dotson Out As St. Louis Police Chief

April 19, 2017 1:54 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson is out.

Dotson had a meeting with Mayor Lyda Krewson and others Wednesday morning — they came to a mutual decision for Dotson to retire.

“The chief and I had a chance to talk about the future of the Department, and he made the decision to retire,” Krewson said in a statement. “I am grateful to Chief Dotson for his service and commitment to the people of the City of St. Louis.”

Dotson has led the department since late 2012. Deputy Chief Lawrence O’Toole will take over while the city searches for a replacement. Dotson will stay with the department for one year as a consultant.

