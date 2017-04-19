Illinois Lawmakers Get Advice on Legalizing Recreational Marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOX) – Colorado officials are offering advice to Illinois lawmakers as they consider whether to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

Colorado Department of Revenue executive director Barbara Brohl says a lot of issues need to be addressed, including packaging and public education on the product.

For example, smoking provides a quicker high, and edibles take longer to kick in.

“That’s one of the difficulties, quite honestly, because if you have a cookie, and it’s six servings, someone will bite off that piece and they don’t feel anything in that time frame that they think they should, sometimes they’ll eat another and another.”

Brohl says Colorado has collected nearly $402 million in tax revenue from recreational pot.

“Taxation is a key component of this because regulation – and good regulation – costs money,” she says. “It takes longer than you think, it costs more that you think, and it’s harder than you think.”

The tax revenue also pays for youth prevention programs, substance abuse treatment and school construction.

