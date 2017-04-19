Click here to listen to Rush Limbaugh | Questions?

Inside Pitch: Cardinals Tell Us the Most Influential People in Their Lives

April 19, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Brett Cecil, Cardinals, Dexter Fowler, father, Inside Pitch 2017, Kolten Wong, Kyle McClellan, mentor, player, St. Louis, teammate, Trevor Rosenthal

Shout out to the dad’s of Major League Baseball players, because many current pros will say they look up to their fathers throughout their entire careers. But there have been plenty of other people who have helped a major leaguer reach his goals.

For this week’s Ameren Illinois Inside Pitch, former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan asks the Cardinals who the most influential people in their lives are.

Trevor Rosenthal, Dexter Fowler, Brett Cecil and Kolten Wong all mention one or both of their parents.

Wong says his dad laid out the path to the majors, since his career ended after college ball at USC and some independent leagues. Cecil’s dad doesn’t have any major league experience either, but he is the first person Cecil calls after many games.

Fowler also talks about his relationship with with MLB home run-king Barry Bonds, who has been his mentor since 2013.

