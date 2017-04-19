Kansas City Mayor Offers Advice to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Kansas City Mayor Sly James spoke at Mayor Krewson’s ceremony yesterday, and afterwards talked about what St. Louis can do to revitalize its downtown. The main thing, he says, is build it to suit younger people.

“You have to be forward thinking, which means that you really do have to involve people who are younger and get their ideas. What is it that you want to do, what’s your lifestyle like, and build to their expectations,” he says.

In Kansas City, James says they’re preventing a lot of crime through something called the “call in” program.

“It’s to focus deterrents. We identify who the people are who are bad actors, we identify all those people around them. We then message directly to them, face to face, ‘we know who you are, we know what you’re doing, we want you to come into a call in’. And when they get into the call in we tell them ‘here’s what happened to the last group of people who didn’t listen to us,” he says.

In St. Louis, former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce had one “call in” with local residents, but it’s not clear whether the new Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner will continue that.

James says St. Louis needs to stop beating up on itself.

“There’s a lot of people in St. Louis that seem to be very negative right now. That’s not going to do anything except make the situation negative. I’m glad that you’ve got Lyda, I think she’s going to be a very positive, progressive type of a leader,” he says.