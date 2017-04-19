Kerber: Tonight Will Be the Toughest Game for the Blues This Season

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Voice of the St. Louis Blues, Chris Kerber joined KMOX sports director Tom Ackerman Wednesday morning, to preview tonight’s St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild Game 4.

In the first 27 games of these NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, 19 have been decided by just one goal and 24 have been decided by two or fewer goals. Every game between the Blues and Wild was no more than a two-goal difference, but Game 3 was a one-goal game until an empty net goal in the final minutes.

Only 6 hours and 35 min to face off. Whose ready? — Chris Kerber (@chriskerber) April 19, 2017

Kerber, who is just as impressed as anyone by the play of Jake Allen in net, made a point to prove just how impressive Allen’s .974 save percentage has been.

“If his save percentage was .950 which would still be monstrous, but this series might have a different look to it,” Kerber says.

Hear the full conversation between Ackerman and Kerber here:



It’s still a waiting game for the return of center Paul Stastny. Head coach Mike Yeo again said Stastny is day-to-day, but Kerber says with the forward skating at practice Tuesday, he could make a big different if this series goes to Game 5 or beyond.

Yeo says Steen in tonight, Stastny is not. #stlblues — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) April 19, 2017

Pregame coverage of the Blues vs Wild begins at 8 p.m. on KMOX 1120 AM, and KMOX will also be outside of Scottrade Center at the Blues Rally. Ackerman and former Blues forward Cam Janssen will be on hand for plenty of entertainment.

