Mo. House Passes School Transfer Changes

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – The Missouri House has passed a plan to change laws on students transferring from failing schools.
House members voted 138-6 Tuesday to send the bill to the Senate. The measure would require schools to be accredited by individual buildings instead of just by district.
It would allow students at failing schools to transfer to better-performing schools within their districts or to nearby districts and charters if those are full.
Cost savings for unaccredited districts were also included in a measure.
The measure would lower fees paid by unaccredited school districts to their students new schools. St Louis County representative Clem Smith says the measure does not make up for the harm unaccredited districts felt.
“I see it as a form of education oppression. It was an experiment to see, it was allowed to happen in a Normandy school district, it was allowed to happen in the Riverview school district, but I’m sure it would not be allowed to happen in anybody else’s school district in this body. It would not happen,” he says.
Proponents say the measure clears up confusion left after St. Louis area school districts had their accreditation pulled.